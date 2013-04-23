BRIEF-Richemont shares indicated 2.7 higher pre-market

UPDATE 2-Bristol-Myers to license two drugs to Biogen, Roche
* Deals come amid activist investor pressure (Adds background on activist investor pressure)
April 13 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it entered into a deal with Biogen Inc and Roche Holding AG to license two of its drugs for an upfront fee of $470 million.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb enters into separate agreements with Biogen and Roche to license anti-etau and anti-myostatin compounds, respectively