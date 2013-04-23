版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 23日 星期二 15:01 BJT

BRIEF-Richemont shares open up 3.5 pct on FY profit rise

ZURICH, April 23 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA : * Richemont shares open 3.5 percent higher after flagging jump in full-year

sales and net, operating profit
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐