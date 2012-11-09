版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 9日 星期五 14:13 BJT

BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Richemont says H1 sales up 21 percent

JOHANNESBURG Nov 9 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA : * Says sales grew by 21 percent * Says H1 earnings per share up 54 percent

