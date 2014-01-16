版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 1月 16日 星期四 15:17 BJT

BRIEF-Richemont shares indicated down 2.25 pct

ZURICH Jan 16 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA : * Richemont shares indicated to open down 2.25 percent after Q3 sales miss
