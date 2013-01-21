版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 1月 21日 星期一 15:02 BJT

BRIEF-Richemont shares seen down 3.1 pct on Q3 sales

ZURICH Jan 21 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA : * Richemont shares indicated down 3.1 percent after reports

disappointing Q3 sales

