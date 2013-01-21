BRIEF-Richemont shares seen down 3.1 pct on Q3 sales

UPDATE 5-Asset sales plan secures EU backing for $130 bln Dow, DuPont merger
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)
ZURICH Jan 21 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA : * Richemont shares indicated down 3.1 percent after reports
disappointing Q3 sales
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)
ZURICH, March 27 Southeastern Asset Management has sold all its shares in Sika, the investor, which has previously backed the Swiss company's efforts to fend off a hostile takeover from Saint-Gobain, said on Monday.
BRUSSELS, March 27 A majority of EU countries voted on Monday against allowing two new genetically modified crops to be grown in Europe, batting the contentious decision on GM cultivation in Europe back to the EU executive.