瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 1月 21日 星期一 16:02 BJT

BRIEF-Richemont shares fall 4.8 percent after Q3 sales

ZURICH Jan 21 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA : * Richemont shares fall 4.8 percent after disappointing Q3 sales

