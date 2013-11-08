版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 8日 星期五

BRIEF-Richemont shares fall 2.1 pct after H1 results

ZURICH Nov 8 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA : * Richemont shares fall 2.1 percent after H1 results
