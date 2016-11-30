HP Enterprise, NXP win Thomson Reuters Foundation anti-slavery awards

LONDON Nov 30 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
and NXP Semiconductors NV won Thomson Reuters
Foundation's anti-slavery award on Wednesday for efforts to
eradicate forced labour from supply chains.
Selected from a shortlist of ten companies including Apple
and Tesco, the winners of the Foundation
awards were announced in London.
"The bar has now been raised for businesses all over the
world to follow suit," said Monique Villa, chief executive of
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"The Stop Slavery Award wants to start a virtuous circle by
proving that corporations play a key role in the fight against
slavery," she added.
The Thomson Reuters Foundation is a London-based charity
that is independent of Thomson Reuters and operates
independently of Reuters News.
The Foundation stands for free independent journalism, human
rights, women's empowerment, and the rule of law.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)