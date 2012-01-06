UPDATE 1-How to Play It: Alcoa leads off earnings season

By David K. Randall
NEW YORK Jan 6 The unofficial start of
corporate earnings season kicks off on Monday when Alcoa, the
largest U.S. producer of aluminum, reports after the bell.
Its results follow on the heels of dimming analyst
expectations across the stock market. On Sept. 30, analysts
projected that fourth-quarter earnings at companies in the
Standard & Poor's 500 index would grow 14.1 percent, according
to Bespoke Investments. By Jan. 3, the growth estimate had
fallen to just 6.2 percent.
Investors will be looking at earnings growth for Alcoa and
other companies in the S&P 500 in light of a stagnant U.S.
economy, a likely recession in Europe and signs that emerging
market economies are slowing. Alcoa's ability to meet
much-lowered estimates may not be enough to spark a rally that
carries over the three weeks of earnings season.
Will companies be rewarded for jumping over a lowered bar?
No matter what the results, earnings season tends to usher in
volatile trading days. Here's a look at how to play the first
earnings season of 2012:
READING ALCOA'S TEA LEAVES
Alcoa isn't getting much love on Wall Street
lately.
Alcoa's share price sank 50 percent from the 52-week high
it reached last April when the global economy seemed to be
picking up speed. It fell another 2.1 percent Friday to close
at $9.16.
More than half of the analysts following the company have a
hold recommendation or lower. The company announced on Thursday
that it will close plants in Tennessee and cut production in
Texas as part of cost-cutting moves that will lead to up to
$165 million in after-tax charges, or 16 cents per share.
Because of aluminum's role in cyclical industries like
automobile production, aerospace and packaging, Alcoa's
earnings are often viewed as a measure of broader economic
growth. But that bellwether role may be diminished. While Alcoa
is the world's second-largest aluminum company behind Rusal,
according to company and industry data, increased competition
from Chinese producers is leading the company to restructure
its business in ways that give investors little insight into
future worldwide growth, analysts said.
"There's just no way that what happens in China won't
continue to impact the market for Alcoa," said Charles
Bradford, an analyst at Bradford Research in New York.
But China could also come to the company's aid. "Economy
activity worldwide should get a boost as more stimulus comes
from central banks, particularly in China," said Lloyd
O'Carroll, an analyst at Davenport & Company. "As this becomes
evident, investors' sentiment for (aluminum) should turn from
negative early in the year to a positive."
That would make Alcoa a value play for the patient. The
company's shares are down 6 percent over the last month, and
are currently trading at close to a 52-week price to earnings
low of 9.9. It pays a dividend of 1.3 percent.
The SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME) is a broader
metals option which could gain if global economic activity
picks up. Its largest holdings are Steel Dynamics, Reliance
Steel and Aluminum and United States Steel.
EUROPE AND EMERGING MARKETS
The days when the S&P 500 was only a reflection of the U.S.
economy are over. Europe and emerging market countries like
China and Brazil now account for over 40 percent of revenues
for companies in the index, according to research from Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
The Brazilian economy - the largest in South America - was
stagnant in the third quarter, the first time since 2009 that
the economy's growth rate did not accelerate over a three-month
time. The rate of expansion in China looks to be dampening as
well.
That will likely mean that industrials and materials
companies will fall short of even reduced earnings estimates,
said Barry Knapp, head of U.S. equity strategy at Barclay's.
"These big, multi-line industrial companies have benefited
from strong margins and strong growth in emerging markets for
a number of years, but that is a world that has clearly slowed
a lot," he said.
Knapp said that technology companies could outperform over
the next quarter because of continued business spending and the
strength of upper-income consumers.
"This is far and away the cheapest cyclical sector," given
the likelihood of dividend increases, he said. The technology
sector of the S&P index trades at a P/E of 14.4, compared with
an 16.7 P/E for consumer discretionary stocks and 15.1 for
industrials.
The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) is one ETF option.
The fund tracks the technology sector of the S&P 500 and has a
more balanced orientation than other growth-focused technology
ETFs like the PowerShares QQQ. While Apple accounts for around
15 percent of assets in both funds, the XLK rounds out its top
holdings with International Business Machines and
Hewlett-Packard. The QQQ, meanwhile, has a higher weighting in
Amazon.com and eBay.
Bill Stone, chief investment strategist at PNC, is tilting
his portfolio toward dividend-paying stocks until Europe's
lingering debt crisis stabilizes. "Once it's clear that things
aren't going to fall apart, then stocks will do fairly well,"
he said. He's pulling back from utilities, however, because
recent share gains make them look expensive.
Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation Fund (VIG) is one ETF
option. Its top holdings include McDonald's, IBM and Coca-Cola
Co.
LONG-TERM VALUE
One smart way to play earnings season for investors who
have a longer horizon may be simply buying the broad S&P 500
index. That's because stocks remain historically cheap on a
price to earnings basis.
Bob Doll, chief equity strategist at BlackRock, expects
corporate earnings to rise 6 percent over 2012. That, in turn,
will lead to double-digit returns for the S&P 500 as price to
earnings multiples rise modestly for the first time since the
Great Recession. Investors will be willing to pay more for
corporate earnings because of continued job growth, low
interest rates and increased business confidence, he said.
What investors pay for earnings is one of the main factors
of long-term returns. Investors who bought the S&P 500 at its
current P/E of 14 saw subsequent annualized 10-year returns of
15 percent, according to research from Bank of America.
Investors who bought P/Es of 20, meanwhile, saw their returns
narrow to only 7 percent.