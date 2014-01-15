ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley adds $5.5 billion 401(k)team from UBS

NEW YORK Jan 15 Morgan Stanley recruited a veteran brokerage team from UBS AG that specializes in retirement plan services and oversees more than $5.5 billion of client assets to its Graystone Consulting offices in southern California, the company said.

The team includes J. Larry Mills, who was co-head of Lehman Brothers retirement plans consulting group before joining UBS' U.S. brokerage business in 2005.

Also joining Graystone in its Westlake Village and Beverly Hills offices are Christopher Venuti, who joined UBS in 2005 after stints at Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns; Bryan Mountain, who has been with UBS since its takeover of PaineWebber in 2000, and Marc Roggenkamp, who was with Lehman and Deloitte & Touche before joining UBS eight years ago.

The team reports to Brian Krueger, who manages Morgan Stanley's Woodland Hills complex.

Graystone focuses on selling managed investment products to so-called institutional clients in the retail brokerage community, including corporations, family offices, endowments and foundations, healthcare organizations and Taft-Hartley funds.