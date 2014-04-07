ON THE MOVE-Baird hires financial adviser from Wells Fargo

UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
April 7 Robert W. Baird & Co said on Monday its wealth management unit hired a veteran adviser from Wells Fargo & Co.
Joseph "Jody" McAuley will join Baird as a senior vice president, branch manager at its Charleston, South Carolina office.
McAuley started his career in 1997 with A.G. Edwards & Sons and remained there through the company's mergers with Wachovia Securities and then Wells Fargo.
Most recently, McAuley was senior vice president-investments at Wells Fargo.
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman could not immediately confirm on the move. (Reporting by By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .
