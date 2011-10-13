UPDATE 1-Compass Petroleum mulls strategic alternatives

Oct 13 Canadian junior oil and gas company Compass Petroleum Ltd said on Thursday it would explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.

Compass, which is focused on the development and exploitation of its light oil Viking resource lands in the Dodsland-Kindersley area of west central Saskatchewan, said it has not set a definitive schedule to complete its evaluation of the alternatives.

Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at C$1.20 on Wednesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)