Compass Minerals gets buried in salt instead of snow

By Marcus E. Howard
Jan 21 If a big snowstorm materializes this week
in the U.S. Northeast, it will not just be school children and
ski resort owners who rejoice: executives at salt producer
Compass Minerals may be relieved, too.
This winter's high temperatures and forecasts of continuing
warmth have hit Compass Minerals International Inc, the
largest North American salt producer, with declining sales and
stock prices.
Shares have fallen almost 19 percent in the last three
months as U.S. temperatures stayed above average and demand for
de-icing rock salt tumbled. That's a steeper decline than the
12-percent drop logged by the Standard & Poor's 500 stock
index over the same period.
The $2.4 billion suburban Kansas City, Kansas, company saw
sales of de-icing salt down by almost a third last quarter when
major markets recorded far fewer snowstorms than are typical.
The company has cut its 2015 earnings forecast, slashed
production and laid off workers.
December 2015 was the warmest December on record for the
contiguous United States. Some analysts have lowered their
outlook for Compass Minerals because of the weather issue.
"We are worried that this season's weak demand will
translate to lower prices next winter as well," said Monness,
Crespi, Hardt & Co Inc, in an analysis published Jan 8. The the
equity research and trading firm has a "sell" rating on Compass.
SOME SELLING POINTS
Compass, which also operates in Canada and the United
Kingdom, is unworried.
"What we've seen so far is just a bump in the road, not a
fundamental shift in long-term demand," said company spokeswoman
Tara Hart.
The shares were trading Thursday at $70.83, slightly above a
52-week low reached this week, like thousands of other stocks in
the January selloff. That leaves some analysts seeing value.
The company's cost-cutting measures and other factors could
attract investors despite winter's late start. The company
trades at roughly 11 times trailing earnings and pays a
3.35-percent dividend, according to Thomson Reuters data. That
is a solid yield at a time when 10-year Treasuries are paying 2
percent a year.
Downside is limited. Roughly 70 percent of Compass' salt
sales go to states, municipalities and other entities
responsible for road maintenance and those customers tend to
sign fixed contracts for salt purchases in the summer so there
is a floor under how far orders can drop in one season.
Still, salt demand topped BB&T Capital Markets' list of
risks associated with investment in Compass Minerals, though it
nonetheless has a "buy" rating on the company, based on earnings
and free cash flow potential.
BB&T remains focused on positives - Compass owns the world's
largest salt mine, for example, and faces limited competition in
a concentrated market. Compass, Germany's K&S AG, and
privately held Cargill, together provide roughly 75 percent of
North American road salt. BB&T is telling investors to stick
with the company despite what is expected to be a weak earnings
report.
"We still think it's a buy," said Garrett Nelson, a BB&T
research analyst. "It's just that their near-term earnings are
going to be a lot weaker."
(Reporting by Marcus E. Howard; editing by Linda Stern and Nick
Zieminski)