公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-Complete Genomics up in premarket; to be acquired by BGI-Shenzhen

NEW YORK, Sept 17 Complete Genomics Inc : * Up 14.6 percent premarket; to be acquired by BGI-Shenzhen for $117.6 million

