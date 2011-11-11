UPDATE 1-Complete Production to sell rig relocation unit for $110 mln

(Follows alerts)

Nov 11 Oilfield equipment and drilling services provider Complete Production Services said it will sell its rig relocation and heavy haul business for about $110 million as it looks to focus on production services.

Complete Production, which in October agreed to be bought by bigger rival Superior Energy Services Inc, will divest I.E. Miller Services Inc to TFI Holdings USA Inc, a subsidiary of Canadian trucker TransForce Inc.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co Securities acted as the financial adviser.

The Houston-based company's shares, which touched a year-low in October and rebounded to trade at more than twice the value, closed at $33.57 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

