COMPLY-Do the right thing. Then get fired.

May 16 Being a compliance officer just got a
little riskier, at least for those who work in the heart of
America's financial center.
New York's highest court recently threw out a suit by a
hedge fund compliance officer, Joseph Sullivan, who claimed he
was fired for complaining to his boss about alleged improper
stock trades. No matter that bringing to light potential
compliance issues is a key part of a compliance officer's job.
The court's reason: Sullivan was an "at-will" employee - as
are most employees in New York state - who could be fired for
any reason, and there are no exceptions to that rule in New York
for compliance officers, the court said.
The May 8 ruling makes clear that compliance officers in the
state where Bernard Madoff ran a multi-billion-dollar Ponzi
scheme can be fired for pointing out the very violations they
were hired to detect.
New York is home to roughly 2,100 registered investment
advisers and 3,400 brokerages. Federal securities and industry
regulations require registered investment advisers and
brokerages to appoint a compliance officer.
The nature of the role of compliance officers already puts
them at risk of retaliation by employers and scrutiny by
regulators, say compliance professionals. Now New York's
compliance officers have to worry about being fired - legally -
for doing their job.
The court's own chief justice, Jonathan Lippman, who cast
one of the two no votes in the 5-2 ruling, in a scathing dissent
summed up the message he said the case sends: Compliance
officers who want to keep their jobs "should keep their heads
down and ignore good-faith suspicious or evidence they may have
that their employers have engaged in illegal and unethical
behavior."
It "flies in the face of what we have learned from the
Madoff debacle," in which the largest-ever Ponzi scheme eluded
even U.S. regulators for nearly two decades, wrote Lippman.
The court, too, was cognizant of the risks posed and
suggested in its ruling that Congress develop laws to protect
securities industry compliance officers.
For now compliance officers in New York have limited
measures for protection.
"Any chief compliance officer has to look at this and say,
'What am I doing in this industry?'," said Guy Talarico, chief
executive of Alaric Compliance Services, a New York-based
consultancy that advises hedge funds and private equity funds.
"They're making being the chief compliance officer the worst
position in the financial services industry."
UNDER FIRE
Joseph Sullivan, in a 2008 lawsuit, claimed he objected to
stock sales in family accounts of William Harnisch, the majority
owner and chief executive of New York-based Peconic Partners LLC
and Peconic Asset Managers LLC, which collectively ran a hedge
fund, according to the court opinion. The timing of those sales,
he claimed, gave a financial edge to Harnisch that was not
available to clients - a practice called "frontrunning."
While other factors that could have impacted the court's
thinking - Sullivan, a 15 percent partner in the hedge fund, was
in a dispute with Harnisch over a proposal to push him out and
Sullivan held other roles like chief operating officer at the
firm - the ruling sets precedent nonetheless.
The court could have extended to compliance officers an
exception that is already part of the case law that protects
certain lawyers because of their role in self-policing their own
profession, it declined to do so.
Timothy Selby, president of the New York Hedge Fund
Roundtable, a group that promotes best practices in the hedge
fund industry, said New York should update its laws to protect
compliance officers.
"Whistle-blowing should not result in termination," said
Selby, also a New York-based lawyer who advises private funds.
In the meantime, compliance officers who are retaliated
against after voicing their concerns can try to claim an award
through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's
whistleblower program, which took effect last August.
But the program, which has yet to pay an award, requires
certain steps before the tip is eligible. For example, there
must be an investigation that must lead to a completed
regulatory action - not an easy requirement to meet if a
compliance officer is stopped at the point a potential problem
is identified.
The Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 also provides whistleblower
protection, but usually only for employees of public companies.
For now, compliance officers should demand an employment
contract to avoid becoming an "at will" employee, Selby said.
Negotiate a provision that prohibits retaliation for telling
senior management about indiscretions at the firm, he said.
Investors in hedge funds and at other types of securities
firms can also demand the same protection for compliance
officers, which in turn would protect their assets.
"The free market could take care of it that way," Selby
said.