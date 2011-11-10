COMPLY: MF Global shows compliance often lags behind growth

* Compliance not always a factor in decisions to expand
* MF Global brokerage technology fell behind
* Involving compliance team early can save money
By Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, Nov 9 Financial companies that stake
their success on plans for rapid growth -- think MF Global --
sometimes downplay the immediate need for adjusting compliance
programs to keep up.
Compliance professionals say they are often left out of
decisions to expand into new business areas, which often means
adding compliance technology systems that aren't always
compatible with those already in place.
That's problematic, especially for brokerages, because
compliance departments could be left without all the
information they need to detect wrongdoing and questionable
transactions.
"They can't compare apples to apples because they have
grapefruits coming out of one system and pears coming out of
another," said Amy Lynch, president of FrontLine Compliance
LLC, a consultancy in Leesburg, Virginia.
Case in point: MF Global Holdings Ltd. MFGLQ.PK, the
futures brokerage whose $6.3 billion bet on European debt drove
it into bankruptcy last month.
At MF Global, compliance technology in at least one unit --
the company's broker dealer -- did not expand appropriately as
the firm grew, according to a person familiar with those
compliance systems.
Outmoded technology in the firm's broker-dealer made
hunting down head-scratcher transactions challenging for
compliance staff, the person said. The company declined to
comment.
But there are moves brokerages can make to avoid problems.
EARLY INTERVENTION
Involving the compliance department early on when adopting
new technology for the firm is the best and most cost-effective
way for firms keep in line with industry rules, said Lee
Augsburger, chairman of the National Society of Compliance
Professionals in Cornwall Bridge, Connecticut.
Many firms tend to think of compliance as a control
function and as an overhead expense that drains profits,
Augsburger said. In reality, waiting just complicates the
development and increases costs. It is a lot easier to add
compliance monitoring programs to new technology and software
systems when they are designed.
"It's like putting up a wall before you install the light
switch," he said. "Those are sometimes expensive fixes," he
said.
Compliance teams also should look at any acquisition
targets -- and their compliance systems -- while the deal is in
the works, said FrontLine's Lynch.
The process can yield valuable insights and identify a
compliance program that is floundering, or one that needs a
major investment, she said.
Another upside: earlier information about the compliance
culture at the firm.
TALK IT OUT
Communication between executives, top management, and the
compliance department is key to making sure a new business is
folded into compliance programs -- before problems crop up.
It can take longer to develop a new business while having a
controls in place, but not doing so can lead to bigger
problems.
Compliance professionals can help move the conversation
along by showing an interest in trying ways for new businesses
to comply with industry rules.
"The one word I never use is 'no," said David Sobel, chief
compliance officer of Abel/Noser Corp., a New York-based
brokerage. "There are usually ways of massaging a business
proposal so that it fits within the regulations," he said.
Because of the large financial investment required for
state-of-the are compliance systems, a chief executive who
supports the need for strong compliance is crucial, Lynch
said.
Large firms may spend millions of dollars and mid-sized
firms should expect to invest at least $200,000, she said.
"But if regulators come in to examine a month after the
acquisition, you can say, 'We're on top of this,'" she said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by
Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)