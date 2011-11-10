COMPLY: MF Global shows compliance often lags behind growth

* Compliance not always a factor in decisions to expand

* MF Global brokerage technology fell behind

* Involving compliance team early can save money

By Suzanne Barlyn

NEW YORK, Nov 9 Financial companies that stake their success on plans for rapid growth -- think MF Global -- sometimes downplay the immediate need for adjusting compliance programs to keep up.

Compliance professionals say they are often left out of decisions to expand into new business areas, which often means adding compliance technology systems that aren't always compatible with those already in place.

That's problematic, especially for brokerages, because compliance departments could be left without all the information they need to detect wrongdoing and questionable transactions.

"They can't compare apples to apples because they have grapefruits coming out of one system and pears coming out of another," said Amy Lynch, president of FrontLine Compliance LLC, a consultancy in Leesburg, Virginia.

Case in point: MF Global Holdings Ltd. MFGLQ.PK, the futures brokerage whose $6.3 billion bet on European debt drove it into bankruptcy last month.

At MF Global, compliance technology in at least one unit -- the company's broker dealer -- did not expand appropriately as the firm grew, according to a person familiar with those compliance systems.

Outmoded technology in the firm's broker-dealer made hunting down head-scratcher transactions challenging for compliance staff, the person said. The company declined to comment.

But there are moves brokerages can make to avoid problems.

EARLY INTERVENTION

Involving the compliance department early on when adopting new technology for the firm is the best and most cost-effective way for firms keep in line with industry rules, said Lee Augsburger, chairman of the National Society of Compliance Professionals in Cornwall Bridge, Connecticut.

Many firms tend to think of compliance as a control function and as an overhead expense that drains profits, Augsburger said. In reality, waiting just complicates the development and increases costs. It is a lot easier to add compliance monitoring programs to new technology and software systems when they are designed.

"It's like putting up a wall before you install the light switch," he said. "Those are sometimes expensive fixes," he said.

Compliance teams also should look at any acquisition targets -- and their compliance systems -- while the deal is in the works, said FrontLine's Lynch.

The process can yield valuable insights and identify a compliance program that is floundering, or one that needs a major investment, she said.

Another upside: earlier information about the compliance culture at the firm.

TALK IT OUT

Communication between executives, top management, and the compliance department is key to making sure a new business is folded into compliance programs -- before problems crop up.

It can take longer to develop a new business while having a controls in place, but not doing so can lead to bigger problems.

Compliance professionals can help move the conversation along by showing an interest in trying ways for new businesses to comply with industry rules.

"The one word I never use is 'no," said David Sobel, chief compliance officer of Abel/Noser Corp., a New York-based brokerage. "There are usually ways of massaging a business proposal so that it fits within the regulations," he said.

Because of the large financial investment required for state-of-the are compliance systems, a chief executive who supports the need for strong compliance is crucial, Lynch said.

Large firms may spend millions of dollars and mid-sized firms should expect to invest at least $200,000, she said.

"But if regulators come in to examine a month after the acquisition, you can say, 'We're on top of this,'" she said.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)