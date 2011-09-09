COMPLY: Broker quashes clients' auction-rate complaints

* Wells Fargo testified for its former adviser

Sept 9 The auction-rate securities market remains a headache for many brokers, and a time-bomb for those whose public disclosure records are tainted by complaints from aggrieved investors.

A recent arbitration ruling from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, however, offers some hope for scores of advisers being blamed by clients for sales of the now-illiquid securities. The case also is drawing attention because the broker's employer, now part of Wells Fargo Advisors, offered key supportive testimony to the broker's defense.

The FINRA panel recently recommended "expunging" 15 complaints against Jason Roberts Coles, who left Wells Fargo Investments, LLC, shortly before the auction-rate market froze in February 2008.

An unnamed officer testified that the Wells Fargo (WFC.N) brokerage unit "consistently" told advisers the investments were "safe," underscoring assertions Coles made, according to a summary of the ruling.

The case has several distinguishing features, not the least of which is a decision by a brokerage firm to support a former employee's expungement request, said Marc Dobin, a securities lawyer in Jupiter, Florida.

Coles and his lawyer declined to comment on the ruling.

A Wells Fargo spokesman said its decision to support Coles' expungement application doesn't reflect overarching policy at the firm. "Each case is unique and there is no common practice," he said.

The FINRA filing indicates that the disclosures against Coles were particularly egregious. He testified that in some cases he was not the broker for the complaining investor and never spoke to some of the complainants.

Coles also was supported by an affidavit from a customer who said the adviser wasn't to blame for statements he made about auction-rate securities, according to the ruling.

"That's powerful stuff for an arbitration," Dobin said.

The panel also noted in its summary of the decision that all but one of the complaining investors were made whole by a 2009 settlement with regulators in seven states, including California where Coles worked. In the settlement, Wells Fargo Investments agreed to buy back about $1.3 billion in auction rate securities.

The remaining investor entered into a separate settlement with the firm.

Wells Fargo Investments was incorporated into Wells Fargo Advisors LLC in 2011 after the former broker-dealer businesses of Wachovia Securities were incorporated into the smaller unit of the California-based bank.

The expungement process gives brokers a way to erase certain complaints from their records, which are readily available on FINRA's website for review by potential clients and employers .

Coles, who now works for Torrey Pines Securities Inc. in San Diego, California, is among hundreds of brokers whose disclosure records list auction-rate claims and complaints

When the $330 billion auction-rate market failed as large investment banks that ran the auctions ran into liquidity crunches, thousands of investors were left holding securities that couldn't be sold. The securities were sold as highly liquid short-term instruments similar to money-market funds but with slightly higher returns.

The instruments were sold for more than a decade by advisers with few problems prior to the 2008 financial crisis.

"You will find enormous amounts of brokers who have nothing on their [records], other than these auction-rate cases," said Craig Stein, a securities lawyer in Palm Beach, Florida.

Stein, who has represented advisers and companies that include Wells Fargo, was not involved in the Coles case and declined to comment.

Publicly available brokerage records are a matter of great concern to advisers, many of whom must hire lawyers if they want to have specious claims dismissed. Complaints and disciplinary actions, along details such as employment history, are reported in FINRA's Central Registration Depository, or CRD.

Brokerage firms usually review the disclosures when deciding to hire a candidate. Too many negative entries, even if they don't result in disciplinary actions or fines, may also prevent brokers from getting U.S. state regulatory approvals to sell securities.

Investors also are becoming more adept at finding the information through free databases such as FINRA's BrokerCheck service and BrightScope Inc's Advisor Pages, Dobin said.

"There are many cases where the broker isn't at fault," said George Brunelle, a New York-based securities lawyer.

(Column by Suzanne Barlyn; Edited by Jed Horowitz and Walden Siew)