Comply: Cracking the code of new operations rule

* Brokerages must ID employees impacted by new FINRA rule
* Broad definitions from FINRA make the process difficult
* Rule could foster culture that discourages wrongdoing
By Suzanne Barlyn
Sept 29 An upcoming rule requiring some back
office employees to register with the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority will mean hefty compliance burdens for
brokerages.
The new rule means employees who oversee certain functions,
such as settling trades and dispersing money, must register
with FINRA and pass a licensing exam. But figuring out who to
register has been a confusing and time-consuming process,
spurring many firms to navigate the trickiest parts.
The categories developed by FINRA that describe who may
need a license is, in some cases, imprecise.
FINRA developed the requirements in response to Securities
and Exchange Commission concerns following the 2008 discovery
of the vast Ponzi scheme being run by Bernard L. Madoff
Investment Securities LLC. Prosecutors alleged that Madoff
carried out the fraud in part by relying on inexperienced
employees to produce fake documents.
FINRA's rule aims to make sure that high-level back office
supervisors and managers are knowledgeable about their roles
and can act if they spot certain red flags, such as bad
record-keeping practices. The rule also could help maintain a
culture that discourages wrongdoing.
The new licensing will apply to back office employees who
manage and supervise duties like overseeing margin accounts and
settling trades.
But determining which managers and supervisors to include
has been a tedious process because overseeing any of the 16
different functions described by FINRA will require a license,
say lawyers. And it's not always clear how narrowly those
functions are defined. They could include everyone from senior
managers who directly oversee custody arrangements for clients'
funds to supervisors responsible for the processing of new
clients' paperwork.
"Defining and approving business requirements" for sales
and trading systems could, for example, potentially, encompass
a broad range of people.
Richard Ketchum, FINRA's chairman and chief executive, has
publicly stated that the rule isn't supposed to cover all back
office employees. It's aimed at "the most senior managers"
directly responsible for certain functions. But limiting the
scope to senior people hasn't made the compliance burden less
daunting.
For starters, not all the categories are clean cut. Some
descriptions are broad, such as "contributing to the process of
preparing and filing financial regulatory reports." That could
describe people who oversee accounting and record keeping or
even those keeping track of gifts and entertainment expenses. .
It could also cover someone in charge of a firm's computerized
accounting systems.
"It can be tough to figure out what covered function
means," said Eric Arnold, a lawyer for Sutherland Asbill &
Brennan LLP in Washington, D.C., who recently addressed a group
of securities lawyers about the new rule. His firm's clients
include large broker-dealers and financial services companies.
Sorting out back office roles at wirehouses, where
thousands of employees are possibly subject to the rule, can be
even more complex, say lawyers. One big question: how deep in
the brokerage to go when identifying impacted employees, said
Arnold, during a seminar hosted by ALI-ABA, an organization
that develops courses for lawyers.
Spokeswomen for the U.S. brokerage unit of UBS AG's
UBSN.VX (UBS.N) U.S. brokerage unit and Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney declined to comment about their preparations. A
spokesman for Bank of America (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch said the
firm was finalizing its list of employees covered by the rule.
At Raymond James Financial (RJF.N) Inc. (RJF), officials
have spent about 18 months identifying employees who might be
affected in its headquarters support areas and its employee and
independent broker-dealer units during the past year, said
Denise Samson, who oversees securities operations.
Her team considered the roles of around 2,000 associates
and compared them to the areas that might potentially be
covered by FINRA's definitions, said Samson. She identified the
departments responsible for duties like delivering and
receiving money and reviewed computer systems that carried out
those tasks. A coordinator then met with department heads that
had direct supervision of such duties and even leaders from
departments that merely had access to the same computer system,
said Samson.
In the end, Raymond James identified about 100 people,
mainly in its employee brokerage unit, who will need to
register with FINRA and pass a licensing exam. Another 100
people who might be covered by the rule already have securities
licenses that FINRA's will accept in lieu of the exam, said
Samson.
Brokerages will have until December 16 to begin registering
current employees with FINRA's who are covered by the rule.
That includes filing registration forms with FINRA's, which
reviews the employees' backgrounds and enrolls them for an
exam, if needed. Those employees have one year to pass the
agency's new operations professional licensing exam or obtain
another type license allowed in lieu of the exam. Employees who
already have certain licenses won't have to go through the
process.
Back office supervisors who join after the rule goes into
effect have 120 days to pass a licensing exam, unless they have
another type of license that FINRA will accept.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jennifer Merritt
and Walden Siew)