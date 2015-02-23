Jana Partners picks up 5.9 pct stake in Computer Sciences

Feb 23 Hedge fund Jana Partners LLC disclosed a
5.9 percent stake in Computer Sciences Corp and said it
would continue talks with the IT services company about
strategic alternatives and board composition.
Computer Sciences stock closed up 7 percent on Monday,
valuing the company at about $10 billion. Dealreporter said on
Friday the company is in talks to sell itself in a two-part
deal.
Jana, run by Barry Rosenstein, said it might engage in an
extraordinary deal, such as a merger, or buy a material amount
of the company's assets.
The activist investor also said company's stock was
undervalued and was an "attractive investment opportunity".
"We welcome all investments in CSC," company spokesman
Richard Adamonis told Reuters. "As always, we remain focused on
maximizing shareholder value and delivering next-generation
technology services and solutions to our clients."
The company had been in talks with private equity firms
including Blackstone Group LP and Bain Capital LLC to
gauge their interest in a leveraged buyout, according to a
Bloomberg report in September.
Up to Friday's close, the stock had risen 7.6 percent in the
past 12 months.
