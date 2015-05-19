UPDATE 1-Computer Sciences to split into 2 companies

(Adds details, background, news about financial results)
May 19 Computer Sciences Corp, a
technology consulting service provider, said it would split into
two public companies - one to serve commercial and government
clients globally and one to serve public sector clients in the
United States.
CSC shares were up 4.5 percent in after-market trading on
Tuesday.
Reuters exclusively reported last week that the company was
planning to separate its government business from its commercial
information technology division.
CSC, which has made multiple attempts to sell itself over
the years, is in the midst of a cost-cutting campaign amid
sequestration and budget pressures from the U.S. government.
Following the separation, expected to be completed by
October-end, CSC shareholders will own shares of both companies,
CSC said on Tuesday.
The company said the split into two companies would be
tax-free for its shareholders. It also declared a special cash
dividend of $10.50 per share as part of the deal.
Hedge fund Jana Partners LLC, which disclosed a 5.9 percent
stake in CSC in February, said it supported the move.
CSC's global commercial business posted revenue of $8.1
billion for the year ended April 3, while the U.S. public sector
business recorded $4.1 billion in revenue in the same period,
the company said.
Fourth-quarter revenue fell 12.6 percent to $2.91 billion,
hurt by lowered prices, restructuring and contract completions.
Costs rose 11.4 percent to $3.23 billion.
The company estimated an adjusted profit of 4.75-$5.05 per
share from continuing operations for the full year.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $4.80 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)