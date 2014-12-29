Computer Sciences Corp to restate results, pay $190 mln penalty

Dec 29 Computer Sciences Corp on Monday
said it will pay a $190 million penalty and restate three years
of results to resolve a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
civil probe into the information technology company's
accounting.
Computer Sciences (CSC) said there were accounting
irregularities at its businesses in the Nordic region, Australia
and its contract with the UK National Health Service. (1.usa.gov/1wwWUjx)
After the restatement, CSC's net income for will be reduced
by about $3.69 billion for the year ending April 1, 2011, while
net income will be increased by about $3.90 billion for the year
ending March 30, 2012, among other changes.
The restatement will also reflect changes in CSC's past
impairment charges.
