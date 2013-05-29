Wearable technology emerging as major technology cycle -Meeker

SAN FRANCISCO May 29 Wearable computing is
emerging as the type of significant technology shift that will
drive innovation in the way personal computing did in the 1980s
or mobile computing and tablets are doing currently, said
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers partner Mary Meeker at the All
Things D conference on Wednesday.
While technology cycles generally last 10 years, she said
wearables were coming on stronger and faster than is typical.
The change is noteworthy because major technology cycles often
support tenfold growth in users and devices, she said in her
annual report on the state of the Internet.
Many of the 150 times or so per day that users interact with
their phones - to look for messages, make calls, check the time,
and the like - could be hands-free with wearable technology, she
said.
"Some people laugh at wearables..." read one slide featuring
an image from the TV show "Saturday Night Live" that mocked
Google glass, a wearable technology. As the audience
chuckled, she brought up the next slide, reading "Some people
laughed at PC & Internet." The slide showed a 1999 Barron's
cover trumpeting the headline "Amazon.Bomb."
Later in the morning, Twitter chief executive Dick Costolo
picked up the theme, telling conference goers that it was clear
wearable technology would play a large role in the future, even
if what is perhaps the most-discussed example-- Google glass--
doesn't emerge as the first mainstream hit.
Speaking last night at the conference, Apple CEO Tim Cook
stopped short of clarifying if Apple was working on wearable
products amid speculation that it is developing a smart watch,
saying only that wearable computers had to be compelling.
He added that Google's Glass is likely to have only limited
appeal.
Meeker also reviewed themes she has highlighted in the past,
including the remarkable growth of mobile technology and the
Chinese economy, and the ceding of power from traditional
personal computing companies to phone and tablet makers.