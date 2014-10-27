U.S. sues NYC, Computer Sciences over Medicaid reimbursements

NEW YORK Oct 27 The United States on Monday joined a lawsuit accusing New York City and Computer Sciences Corp of defrauding Medicaid by exploiting a computerized billing system that the company designed.

In a complaint alleging violations of the federal False Claims Act, the federal government said the defendants took advantage of the billing system's automatic defaulting capabilities, enabling the city to boost the amount and speed of Medicaid reimbursements for various services.

The government said the fraud led to the city and Computer Sciences submitting tens of thousands of false claims to Medicaid, and unlawfully obtaining millions of dollars of Medicaid reimbursements.

Originally filed by a whistleblower, the lawsuit seeks restitution, civil penalties and triple damages. It was filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

A spokesman for Computer Sciences had no immediate comment. The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Nate Raymond in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)