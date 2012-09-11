New Issue- Computer Sciences sells $700 mln notes in 2 parts

Sept 11 Computer Sciences Corp on Tuesday sold $700 million of senior notes in 2-parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $500 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: COMPUTER SCIENCES TRANCHE 1 AMT $350 MLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.929 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.525 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/15/2013 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 220 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $350 MLN COUPON 4.45 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.681 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.49 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/15/2013 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 280 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS