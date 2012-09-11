版本:
New Issue- Computer Sciences sells $700 mln notes in 2 parts

Sept 11 Computer Sciences Corp on
Tuesday sold $700 million of senior notes in 2-parts, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $500 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and Citigroup were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: COMPUTER SCIENCES

TRANCHE 1
AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 2.5 PCT     MATURITY    09/15/2015   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.929   FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 2.525 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/15/2013   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 220 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 4.45 PCT    MATURITY    09/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.681   FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.49 PCT     SETTLEMENT  03/15/2013   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 280 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS

