Cloud computing disappoints early adopters-survey

LONDON Oct 4 Few organisations have moved to
cloud computing -- the delivery of computing as a service from
remote centres -- and of those that have, many are disappointed
with the results, a survey published on Tuesday found.
Fewer than one in five organisations questioned have
outsourced the hosting of their applications to cloud computing
providers, with two-thirds in early discussions, in trials or
not considering a move, said computer security firm Symantec.
Many firms are looking at cloud computing providers such as
Amazon , Microsoft , Salesforce , Google
or Rackspace to help them increase their scale
without installing expensive hardware and software locally.
IT research firm Forrester has forecast that the global
cloud computing market will grow from $41 billion this year to
$241 billion in 2020.
While three out of four organisations have adopted or are
currently adopting cloud services such as backup, storage and
security, when it comes to the wholesale outsourcing of
applications there is more talk than action, Symantec found.
Concerns about security and a lack of expertise among IT
staff are the main factors holding companies back, according to
the survey of 5,300 organisations carried out by Symantec
, which makes the popular Norton anti-virus software.
"While computing changes constantly, most shifts are simple
changes that don't require organizations to change the core of
how they work. Not so with cloud computing," Symantec said. "It
requires organisations to change how they approach IT."
Symantec found that security was the number-one concern of
organisations mulling a move to the cloud, with more than half
of respondents worried about malware outbreaks, hackers stealing
their data and insiders sharing sensitive information.
But the majority of respondents also said they expected that
implementing cloud computing would eventually improve or at
least not affect their security.
Symantec said the immaturity of the market meant there was a
big gap between the expectations and actual results of those who
had implemented cloud technologies, in areas like IT agility,
disaster recovery, efficiency, costs and security.
Symantec spoke to organisations of all sizes in 38 countries
in its telephone survey carried out between April and June 2011.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)