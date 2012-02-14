版本:
ComScore reports higher 4th-qtr loss

Feb 14 Online data tracking service comScore Inc reported a higher fourth-quarter net loss as new customer revenue declined 12 percent to $6.7 million.

Revenue rose 22.3 percent to $62.6 million.

Fourth-quarter net loss widened to $3.3 million, or 10 cents a share, from $500,000, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.

