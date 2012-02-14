UPDATE 1-ComScore adj profit beats, sees 1st qtr below Street

* Sees Q1 rev $61.8-$62.8 mln vs est. $63.6 mln

Feb 14 ComScore Inc posted a fourth-quarter adjusted profit ahead of Wall Street's expectation, helped by record revenue, but the online data tracking service company forecast first-quarter sales below analysts' estimate.

For the first quarter of 2012, comScore expects revenue between $61.8 million and $62.8 million, the company said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting $63.6 million in revenue.

Fourth-quarter net loss rose to $3.3 million, or 10 cents a share, from $0.5 million, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $62.6 million, but new customer revenue fell to $6.7 million.

Analysts expected $63.4 million in fourth-quarter revenue.

Excluding items, the company earned 6 cents a share, against a consensus estimate of a loss of 4 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it settled litigation with Nielsen which resulted in an expanded portfolio of intellectual property during the quarter.

ComScore shares, which have gained nearly 80 percent in value in the last three months, closed at $22.98 on the Nasdaq on Monday.