公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 2日 星期一

BRIEF-ComScore says online spending up 17.3 percent on Thanksgiving and Black Friday combined

Dec 1 comScore Inc : * Says black Friday online spending hit $1.2 billion, up 15 percent over last

year * Says thanksgiving day online sales up 21 percent to $766 million * Says online sales up total of 17.3 percent on thanksgiving, black Friday

combined

