公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-ComScore says online sales from desktops rose 18.4 percent on cyber Monday

Dec 3 comScore Inc : * Says online sales from desktops rose 18.4 percent on cyber Monday * Says online sales from desktops rose 22 percent for the thankgiving to cyber

Monday period
