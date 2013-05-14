版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 15日 星期三 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-Comstock shares up 25.5 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK May 14 Comstock Holding Companies Inc : * Shares up 25.5 percent after the bell following the release of its results.
