UPDATE 2-Comstock to exit Haynesville, eyes oil-rich shales

* Q4 loss 0.89/shr vs loss of $0.45/shr yr ago
* Expects half of its revenue from oil this year
* Shares rise as much as 9 pct
Feb 6 Comstock Resources Inc said
it plans to exit the gas-rich Haynesville shale by March as the
explorer focuses on more lucrative oil-rich shales like its
peers who are hit by falling natural gas prices.
"We plan..to focus for the remainder of this year on our
Eagle Ford Shale program in South Texas and our Wolfcamp program
in West Texas," Mark Williams, Comstock's vice president of
operations, said on a conference call with analysts.
Exploration and production companies are trimming their gas
production, and instead spending more on oil and natural gas
liquids such as ethane, propane and butane, which command higher
price than dry gas.
Companies such as Chesapeake, Conoco and
Occidental have reduced drilling operations as gas
prices fell 17 percent to average $ 3.54 per million
British thermal unit in October-December.
Comstock expects half of its revenue from oil this year,
compared with 18 percent a year ago, a company executive said on
the call.
The Frisco, Texas-based company plans to ramp up oil
production by about 20 percent by end of the year and expects
oil wells to comprise 92 percent of net wells drilled.
It expects to sell non-core oil and gas assets, including
its shares in Stone Energy for about $150-$190 million
in 2012.
The Haynesville shale made up for about 66 percent of the
gas-focused company's production in the fourth quarter, but the
company posted a wider-than-expected loss as average realized
natural gas price fell 9 percent.
The company's loss widened to 89 cents a share from 45 cents
a share a year ago.
The company's shares closed up 6 percent at $12.45 on Monday
on the New York Stock Exchange. They have more than halved in
the last one year.