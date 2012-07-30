Comstock 2nd-qtr results beat as oil output triples

July 30 Oil and gas producer Comstock Resources Inc's second-quarter results beat market expectations as its oil output more than tripled even as gas prices remained weak.

Comstock's production in the quarter rose 6 percent to 25.4 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe), while its oil output more than tripled to 583,000 barrels of oil.

The Frisco, Texas-based company's average realized gas prices more than halved to $2.03 per thousand cubic feet.

Separately, the company signed a deal with KKR & Co LP for future development on its properties in the Eagle Ford Shale.

Under the deal, KKR can get up to one-third of working interest in the Comstock's 28,000 net acreage in the shale for $25,000 per acre.

Comstock reported a second-quarter net loss of $10.3 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with a profit of $3.9 million or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $125.02 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 18 cents per share on revenue of $119.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comstock exited the gas-rich Haynesville shale earlier this year as it decided to focus on the more lucrative oil-rich shales.

The company's shares, which have gained 37 percent in the past six months, closed at $17.78 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.