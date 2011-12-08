REFILE-UPDATE 1-Comtech Q1 profit halves, shares fall

BRIEF-Performance Sports reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
Dec 8 Comtech Telecommunications Corp's quarterly profit nearly halved in the first quarter, hurt by a sharp decline in demand at its mobile data communications unit, sending its shares down by 5 percent in extended trading.
Comtech posted August-October net income of $12.6 million, or 47 cents per share, compared with $25.7 million, or 79 cents per share a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents a share.
Revenue fell 36 percent to $113.4 million.
The company's mobile data communications unit helps customers enable global satellite-based communications when mobile, real-time, secure transmission is required.
"Global macroeconomic issues and the failure by the U.S. government to approve a final 2012 budget are resulting in increased uncertainty throughout our customer base," Chief Executive Fred Kornberg said in a statement.
The company stuck to its full-year revenue forecast of $400-$430 million.
Comtech shares were down at $29.01 in extended trade. They closed at $30.40 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
