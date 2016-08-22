Ex-Comverse CEO to return to U.S., plead guilty -lawyer

Aug 22 The former Comverse Technology Inc chief
executive officer who authorities say fled to Africa a decade
ago to avoid prosecution in a stock options scandal will return
to the United States and plead guilty to a criminal charge, his
lawyer said on Monday.
Jacob "Kobi" Alexander, 64, will plead guilty to one count
of backdating stock options, the lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said
in an email.
The defendant had been arrested in Namibia in September 2006
after a global manhunt. He had long been fighting extradition to
the United States, where he was indicted on 35 charges that
included securities fraud, money laundering and obstruction.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Justice did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
In connection with a 2009 settlement of a lawsuit by
Comverse investors, Alexander agreed to pay $60 million to the
software developer and waive more than $72 million of claims
against it.
The next year, he reached a $53.6 million civil settlement
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Comverse was bought out in 2013 by a former unit, Verint
Systems Inc.
Alexander's expected plea was reported earlier by CNBC.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel in New York;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)