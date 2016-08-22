UPDATE 2-Ex-Comverse CEO returning to U.S. to plead guilty in stock fraud

(Adds comment from lawyer, details on co-defendants)
By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Aug 22 Ending a decade on the run, the
former chief executive officer of Comverse Technology Inc who
fled to Africa to avoid a fraud prosecution over a stock options
scandal is returning to the United States to plead guilty.
Jacob "Kobi" Alexander, 64, will admit to one count of
backdating stock options in the federal court in Brooklyn on
Wednesday, his lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said in an email on
Monday.
The Israeli-born Alexander has been considered a fugitive by
the U.S. government, and lived in Namibia since his September
2006 arrest there, following a global manhunt.
After being freed on bail the following month, Alexander had
been fighting extradition to the United States, where he faced
35 counts including securities fraud, money laundering and
obstruction.
But Alexander now "wants to accept responsibility for his
conduct" after reaching a "favorable plea agreement," Brafman
said.
Comverse, a Woodbury, New York, software developer, was
bought out in 2013 by its former unit, Verint Systems Inc
.
The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment on the
plea, which was reported earlier by CNBC television.
Alexander's case is one of the last remaining major criminal
cases stemming from the dot-com bubble, and from federal probes
into stock options backdating at more than 200 companies.
In backdating, a company retroactively grants stock options
on dates when stock prices are lower, making them more valuable.
Concealing the practice through improper accounting is illegal,
and can inflate earnings.
Alexander and Comverse's general counsel William Sorin and
finance chief David Kreinberg were charged in what prosecutors
said was a "fraudulent scheme" to reap millions of dollars from
backdating between 1998 and 2001.
Prosecutors said Alexander also created a slush fund for
options intended for favored employees, known as "Phantom" and
later renamed "Fargo."
Sorin pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year in
prison, while Kreinberg was spared prison after his guilty plea.
Alexander has separately resolved U.S. civil lawsuits
related to Comverse.
In December 2009, he agreed to pay $60 million to Comverse
and waive more than $72 million in severance and other claims in
a settlement with shareholders.
The following November, he agreed to pay $53.6 million to
settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Alexander's lawyers said he plans to continue charitable
work in Namibia, including operating soup kitchens that,
according to local reports, serve hundreds of children each day.
