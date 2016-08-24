Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
NEW YORK Aug 24 The former chief executive officer of Comverse Technology Inc pleaded guilty on Wednesday to securities fraud, a decade after he fled to Namibia from the United States to avoid prosecution.
Jacob "Kobi" Alexander, the Woodbury, New York-based software developer's founder, entered his plea in federal court in Brooklyn, after ending his fight to avoid extradition to face charges pending since 2006.
The case is one of the last open prosecutions arising from government or internal investigations of stock options backdating at over 200 companies, including Comverse, which was acquired in 2013 by former unit Verint Systems Inc. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.