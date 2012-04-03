UPDATE 1-Comverse 4th-qtr misses as customers defer projects

* Q4 adj EPS $0.14 vs est $0.16
* Q4 rev falls 6 pct to $405.5 mln vs est $427.4 mln
* Shares drop 6 pct
April 3 Comverse Technology Inc's
fourth-quarter results missed market expectations as several of
the telecom billing software maker's contracts were deferred,
sending its shares down as much as 6 percent in early trade.
For the quarter, net income attributable to Comverse
Technology fell to $4.5 million, or 2 cents a share, from $15.4
million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Comverse, which holds a majority stake in
surveillance products maker Verint Systems Inc, earned
14 cents a share. Revenue dropped 6 percent to $405.5 million.
Analysts expected a profit of 16 cents a share, on revenue
of $427.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which was rocked by a major stock options
backdating scandal in 2006, was approached by suitors who wanted
to buy its core billing business, Comverse Network Systems, last
year, according to a Reuters report.
Backlog, as of Jan. 31, fell 16 percent to about $982
million from the year-ago period. The company does not expect to
fill more than half the backlog in the fiscal year ending Jan.
31, 2013, it said in a statement.
Comverse defines backlog as revenue from signed orders not
yet recognized, and orders constituting backlog may be reduced,
canceled or deferred by customers.
Shares of the company fell to $6.46 on the Nasdaq. They have
climbed 16 percent since their year-low of $5.90 on Jan. 13,
excluding Tuesday's losses.