UPDATE 1-Con-way Q1 profit rises, beats estimates

May 1 U.S. trucking and logistics company
Con-way Inc reported higher quarterly earnings that beat
estimates, boosted by fuel surcharges and new customers for its
transportation and warehouse management services.
Trucking companies have had minimal push-back to higher
shipping rates, which they have been able to tack on due to a
capacity shortage that is likely to intensify as the economy
expands.
The company on Tuesday said net income rose to $25.6
million, or 46 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared
with $6.9 million, or 12 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, profit was 45 cents a share, up from 24
cents a share a year earlier. This beat the average Wall Street
forecast of 35 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company rose to
$1.37 billion, above the average estimate of $1.35 billion.
Con-way Freight, the company's less-than-truckload unit that
accounts for more than 60 percent of its revenue, had an 8.2
percent revenue rise to $831 million, driven up in part by fuel
surcharges to customers as tonnage rose 1.5 percent compared
with a year ago.
In less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, the company picks up
loads, sorts them and makes various deliveries. This differs
from truckload, in which one driver picks up a load and stays
with it through to its final destination.
Higher revenue was due primarily to increased revenue per
hundredweight, or yield, including higher fuel surcharge
revenue, the company said.
In the logistics segment, revenue rose 13.3 percent to $419
million, due mainly to new customers for transportation and
warehouse management services and to increased freight brokerage
volumes.
Revenue rose 8.3 percent in the truckload division due to
higher fuel surcharges and improved revenue per loaded mile.
Loaded miles rose slightly and empty miles fell to 9.3 percent
from 9.6 percent a year earlier.
Con-way's shares closed up 0.8 percent at $32.76, up more
than 12 percent so far this year. The Dow Jones Transportation
average is up 5.3 percent this year.
Con-way is holding a conference call with analysts on
Wednesday before the market opens.