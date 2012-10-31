UPDATE 1-Con-way profit misses Street on employee benefit costs

* Third-quarter adjusted profit/share 45 cents
* Analysts' profit expectation $0.59 per share
* Revenue $1.40 bln vs $1.44 bln Wall Street view
* Con-way freight unit operating income down 15.4 percent
Oct 31 U.S. trucking and logistics company
Con-way Inc reported a quarterly profit that fell short
of Wall Street's and its own expectations due to higher employee
benefit costs, sending its shares down 5 percent in extended
trading.
Trucking companies, worried that they cannot afford pay
enough to retain experienced drivers and entice new ones, have
been offering non-salary inducements.
Operating income at Con-way Freight, the company's
less-than-truckload unit that accounts for more than 60 percent
of total revenue, fell 15.4 percent to $34.4 million in the
third quarter. Con-way Freight's revenue rose 1.8 percent to
$858.3 million.
In less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, the company picks up
loads, sorts them and makes various deliveries. This differs
from truckload, in which one driver picks up a load and stays
with it through to its final destination.
Con-way's net income fell to $25.3 million, or 45 cents per
share, in the third quarter, from $29.1 million, or 52 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, profit was 45 cents a share.
Revenue for the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company rose 2
percent to $1.40 billion.
Analysts' on average had expected earnings of 59 cents per
share on revenue of $1.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
In the logistics segment, revenue rose 2.6 percent to $427.8
million on higher revenue from transportation management
services, Con-way said.
Empty miles was unchanged at 9.5 percent from a year
earlier, while loaded miles fell 1 percent.
Con-way shares, which have lost 23 percent since hitting a
year high on June 19, were down at $27.55 in extended trading.
They closed up 4 percent at $29.11 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
The company's earnings announcement was delayed by a day due
to hurricane Sandy, which closed financial markets for two days.
Con-way is holding a conference call with analysts on Thursday.