Conagra's quarterly sales fall 9.9 pct

BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts reports Q1 adj earnings per share $1.60
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
March 23 Conagra Brands Inc, the maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, reported a 9.9 percent drop in third-quarter net sales as it cut down on unprofitable products and reduced discounts.
The company's net sales fell to $1.98 billion in the quarter ended Feb. 26 from $2.20 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $179.7 million, or 41 cents per share, from $204.6 million, or 46 cents per share. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
FRANKFURT, May 24 German authorities involved in raiding Daimler's offices as part of a probe into diesel pollution are talking to authorities in the United States, the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S