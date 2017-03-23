Conagra's quarterly sales fall 9.9 pct

March 23 Conagra Brands Inc, the maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, reported a 9.9 percent drop in third-quarter net sales as it cut down on unprofitable products and reduced discounts.

The company's net sales fell to $1.98 billion in the quarter ended Feb. 26 from $2.20 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $179.7 million, or 41 cents per share, from $204.6 million, or 46 cents per share. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)