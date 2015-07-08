ConAgra turns to Centerview again for advice on Ralcorp -sources

| July 8
July 8 ConAgra Foods Inc has hired
Centerview Partners to explore a sale of its private label unit
Ralcorp, just two years after it acquired the troubled business
with advice from the same investment bank, people familiar with
the matter said.
The maker of Chef Boyardee and Slim Jim snacks, which last
month announced it would exit its private label food business,
also has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to provide
additional advice on the sale, the people said this week.
Representatives for ConAgra, Centerview and Goldman declined
to comment.
ConAgra relied on Centerview and Bank of America Corp
for advice when it acquired Ralcorp in January 2013 for
$5.1 billion. Goldman advised Ralcorp alongside Barclays Plc
.
At the time, the deal was viewed as a personal success for
then-ConAgra CEO Gary Rodkin, who had pursued Ralcorp for more
than a year and a half.
But Ralcorp, which makes private label cereal, pasta,
crackers, jams and jellies, syrups and frozen waffles, has been
plagued with problems ranging from customer service issues to
pricing concessions. Sales have fallen nearly 6 percent in the
past two years.
Activist fund Jana Partners announced a 7.2 percent stake in
ConAgra last month and said it would push to nominate directors
to the company's board that supported its desire to exit the
private label business.
ConAgra Chief Executive Sean Connolly, who joined the
company in April, has said the effort to fix Ralcorp was
draining resources.
"We know that the inconsistency of our past performance is
totally unacceptable," Connolly said in an earnings call last
month.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Olivia Oran in New York;
Editing by Paul Simao)