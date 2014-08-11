UPDATE 1-ConAgra Foods CEO Gary Rodkin to retire in May

(Adds details, shares)
Aug 11 Packaged foods maker ConAgra Foods Inc
said long-time Chief Executive Gary Rodkin would retire
in May 2015 at the end of the company's fiscal year.
Rodkin, who has been at the helm of ConAgra since 2005, has
been under pressure from shareholders to fix problems resulting
from the Omaha-based company's troubled $5 billion acquisition
of private brands business Ralcorp in January 2013.
The Ralcorp acquisition made ConAgra, whose products include
Slim Jim meat snacks and Healthy Choice frozen meals, the
biggest U.S. private-label food company.
Rodkin, 62, said in June that the company had underestimated
the issues it inherited by buying Ralcorp, which had just
started to restructure.
ConAgra's revenue has jumped about 56 percent and its
operating income about 54 percent under Rodkin.
Reuters reported on Friday that Rodkin was expected to
retire in the next several months.
ConAgra said on Monday it had set up a search committee to
find a successor.
The committee would be led by its independent director,
Richard Lenny, a former chief executive of Hershey Co.
Rodkin previously served as chairman and chief executive of
PepsiCo beverages and foods in North America.
ConAgra's shares, which had fallen about 8 percent so far
this year to Friday, closed at $30.96 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)