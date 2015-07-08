ConAgra appoints Jana Partners' nominee to board

July 8 ConAgra Foods Inc said it will
appoint two directors, including former Nestle USA
CEO Bradley Alford, one of the three nominees of its
second-largest shareholder Jana Partners LLC.
With the appointment of Alford and Timothy McLevish, former
CFO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, the strength of the
board will go up to 14, the company said on Wednesday.
The move comes less than a month after Jana revealed a 7.2
percent stake in the food processing company and said it was
ready to nominate directors to help address "persistent
underperformance" since the acquisition of RalCorp in 2013.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)