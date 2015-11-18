版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 18日 星期三 19:37 BJT

ConAgra Foods to split into two public companies

Nov 18 ConAgra Foods Inc said it would separate into two independent public companies, one of which would focus on its consumer brands and the other on its frozen potato products business.

The consumer brands business will be renamed Conagra Brands Inc and the frozen potato products business will operate under the Lamb Weston name.

The transaction is expected to be structured as a tax-free spinoff of the Lamb Weston business. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐