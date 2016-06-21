Post Holdings held talks to merge with ConAgra's Lamb Weston unit

June 21 Raisin Bran cereal maker Post Holdings
Inc held talks to merge with ConAgra Foods Inc's
Lamb Weston frozen potato products unit, said a source
familiar with the matter.
The talks have stalled but could be revived, the source said
on Tuesday.
A potential deal between ConAgra and Post Holdings could
value Lamb Weston at around $6 billion, said another source with
knowledge of the matter.
ConAgra, the maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Slim Jim beef
jerky, said in November last year that it would spin off its
Lamb Weston business into a separate, publicly listed company.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the talks earlier on
Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/28Lrq60)
The two companies were discussing a Reverse Morris Trust
structure for the deal, the first person said. A Reverse Morris
Trust is a tax-free deal in which one company merges with a
spun-off unit.
ConAgra spokesman Mike Cummins said the company did not
comment on rumors or speculation.
Post Holdings was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Lauren Hirsch in
New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)