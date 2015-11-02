版本:
2015年 11月 2日

TreeHouse to buy ConAgra's private brands business for $2.7 bln

Nov 2 Private-label food manufacturer TreeHouse Foods Inc said it would buy ConAgra Foods Inc's private brands business for $2.7 billion to expand its dry and refrigerated grocery business.

TreeHouse said the deal is expected to be funded by a combination of $1.8 billion in new debt and about $1.0 billion by the issuance of stock. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

