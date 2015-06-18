Jana Partners picks up 7 pct stake in ConAgra

June 18 Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC on Thursday disclosed a 7.2 percent stake in ConAgra Foods Inc , saying the Slim Jim Beef Jerky maker's shares were "undervalued".

ConAgra's shares rose 6 pct in extended trading.

Jana also said it was prepared to nominate three people to the company's board.

Since the acquisition of RalCorp in 2013, ConAgra has missed guidance repeatedly, has cut long-term targets and there has been no growth in dividends, Jana said in a regulatory filing.

ConAgra, which has been struggling to boost sales at its private label business, said in a statement that the company was open to discussions after it announces fourth-quarter results on June 30.

