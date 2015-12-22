ConAgra Foods' quarterly sales miss estimates

Dec 22 ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Healthy Choice dinners, reported lower-than-expected revenue for the third straight quarter, hurt by weak sales in its consumer foods business, which includes frozen dinners and pasta.

Net income attributable to ConAgra rose to $154.9 million, or 35 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 29 from $10 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

However, sales fell 1.4 percent to $3.09 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $3.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)