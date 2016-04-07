ConAgra Foods' quarterly sales beat estimates

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Healthy Choice dinners, reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for products it sells to restaurants and other food industry customers.
Total sales rose 0.6 percent to $2.92 billion. Analysts on average expected $2.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to ConAgra was $204.6 million, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with a loss of $954.1 million, or $2.23 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.